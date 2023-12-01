Former champion convinced WWE Universe wouldn't care about a massive Roman Reigns rematch

In the last two decades, many WWE Superstars have defined the storytelling of pro-wrestling by becoming lifelong enemies. Throughout their careers on World Wrestling Entertainment, they presented rivalries that are often revisited. An apt example of it in recent memory is the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens feud.

From late 2016 onwards, The Prizefighter and WWE's chosen main event player have gone at it plenty of times on premium live events. For the very same reason, the Canadian superstar, who has now moved to the SmackDown roster where Reigns is the top champion, feels that the rivalry has ran its course.

Speaking to James Williams recently, Kevin Owens revealed that he is interested in winning a world title again. But so long as Roman Reigns is the titleholder, it's a tough choice to make. The former Universal Champion speculated that the fans won't be interested anymore:

“Well, obviously I'd love that. But I’ll be honest, maybe a little too honest. I don’t think the fans would like that. Because I’ve had my shot at Roman Reigns many many times. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out. I almost don’t want to even try. Because I don’t think that’s what fans want. They’ve seen it. Fans want new exciting things."

The 39-year-old WWE Superstar further explained:

“I don’t think Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns is something they’re asking for. I don’t … I’m here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I’m doing. So as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again ... I don’t think it’s right. So, it’s not in my plans,” he concluded. [From 5:00 to 5:46]

The Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens rivalry ended at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, with The Tribal Chief retaining his belts. However, the storyline segued into the WrestleMania 39 main event program between Owens, Sami Zayn and The Usos.

Does Kevin Owens have two free agents in mind to step into the WWE ring with?

Since arriving to the blue brand after dropping the tag titles he won at the Show of Shows, Owens has made enemies in the form of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The former Universal Champion teamed up with LA Knight to soundly defeat the heel team.

In the above interview, The Prizefighter was asked about the earth-shattering comebacks of Randy Orton and CM Punk to WWE:

"I just wanna have fun at work. So if he has got that mindset, great," Owens commented on Punk's return, before getting to The Viper, "I love Randy. I'm so happy that he's back. He's a much needed ... To me, having him in the locker room is an absolute positive ... You know there's some people ... besides the fact that he's a fantastic performer and a legend, some people are just good to have around. He's good to have around. He's good for the morale." [From 10:29 onwards]

Owens also stated that Randy Orton is a natural locker room leader. While his thoughts were clearly honest, his on-screen persona is known to turn heel out of nowhere. A feud between the two is not out of question, especially considering they have not had a proper one on WWE programming.

On the other hand, there were rumors not long ago that CM Punk wanted a WrestleMania match against The Prizefighter. Both contests can happen now, as the legends have finally resurfaced, and disrupted, WWE TV for the better.

