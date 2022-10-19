WWE Superstar Sonya Deville took on former NXT Women's United Kingdom Champion Alba Fyre on the latest episode of NXT.

The Pridefighter made a surprise appearance on the developmental brand last week by attacking Fyre following her match. She, along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, put Alba through the announcers' table with a powerbomb.

The former UK Champion had the opportunity to get retribution this week when she went one-on-one with Sonya Deville. She hit the SmackDown star with a slap in the corner but was dropped off the top turnbuckle. Deville hit Fyre with a kick to the face for a two-count.

After Alba Fyre delivered a facebuster and a kick, Gigi Dolin tried to interfere in the match but was stopped. Jacy Jayne then rushed into the ring and was taken out. Dolin also entered the ring, but she was mistakenly kicked by Sonya, who was aiming for Alba. The latter then took advantage by rolling up Deville to win the match via pinfall.

After the match, she was attacked by Sonya Deville and Toxic Attraction. Mandy Rose then made an appearance to confront Fyre. She will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc.

Despite the brutal assault, Fyre managed to fend off Toxic Attraction to stand tall in the end.

