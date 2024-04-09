Former Champion demands answers following WrestleMania snub

A former WWE champion unfortunately did not make the WrestleMania XL card. The 33-year-old is now demanding answers from company officials. The star in question is Chelsea Green.

The 40th annual WrestleMania featured several wrestlers, personalities, and celebrities, from rising stars making their 'Mania debuts like LA Knight and Jade Cargill to legends such as The Rock and John Cena to entertainment heavyweights like Snoop Dogg and Drew Barrymore. One WWE Superstar who was not included is Chelsea Green, and the former Women's Tag Team Champion is not happy about it.

The USA Network shared the following clip of Green on X social media platform ahead of RAW. Green knocked the company for leaving the self-proclaimed biggest superstar off 'Mania XL and said management needs to answer her questions.

"We're with @ImChelseaGreen... We need answers! #WWE #WWERaw," the USA Network wrote with the video of Chelsea Green seen below.

Expand Tweet

Green's last match was one week ago at the WWE Main Event tapings held before RAW. She won a rematch over Natalya in what was her third straight Main Event bout for the month of March. The other two wins came against Candice LeRae and Natalya.

Chelsea Green interrupts at the Slammy Awards during WrestleMania 40 Weekend

WWE brought back the Slammy Awards during WrestleMania XL Weekend, but this year they went with a Fan's Choice theme to decide the winners.

Drew McIntyre ended up winning the Slammy Award for Social Star of the Year due to his viral tweets aimed at fans and rivals. The other nominees were Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, and Grayson Waller.

Byron Saxton and Kayla Braxton presented the Slammy Award to The Scottish Warrior, but then the self-proclaimed Hot Mess interrupted. McIntyre threatened to call security on Green, then trolled CM Punk to end the segment.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins on Sunday, but he immediately went to ringside to taunt guest commentator CM Punk, and the latter laid him out.

McIntyre then dropped the title to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : What was the best night of WWE WrestleMania XL? Night One Night Two 0 votes View Discussion