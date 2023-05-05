Former champion discusses real reason for absence since WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair recently discussed the real reason she was absent from WWE since WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown late last year after an absence of seven months and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She held the title till WrestleMania 39 where she lost it to Rhea Ripley.

Following the defeat, it was reported that Flair would be taking a break from WWE. At the time, the reason for the time off was unclear but it was believed that the decision came from Flair herself.

Speaking to The Boardroom, Flair revealed that she has taken time off from the WWE because she "needed to take care of" something.

“For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it’s a blessing and a curse. Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Charlotte Flair expresses interest in moving to Hollywood amid her absence from WWE since WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars in WWE history. Her career has already reached legendary status and she has accomplished everything there is to do in this business. The only question remains is what's next for Charlotte Flair.

During the same interview with Boardroom, Flair expressed interest in moving to Hollywood.

"I'd say for the first time in ten years, I feel like I'm in that spot now where I can look outside the box. I wanted to do all these things, and nothing else mattered. Now, okay, I accomplished these. I'm more comfortable, so now, it's putting myself in positions where I'm not as comfortable. Seeing what happens, what that will look like, whether that's auditions, where I fit in what roles, absolutely," said Flair.

She continued:

"Sports entertainment is my home, but [it's] seeing what I can take from what I've learned in the ring elsewhere." [H/T Boardroom]

Whether it's wrestling or acting, Charlotte Flair's incredible talent will ensure she goes far in whichever industry she works in.

What do you make of Flair's interest in moving to Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes