Former champion discusses his relationship with Triple H

Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) recently opened up about his relationship with Chief Content Officer Triple H.

As former Head of NXT, The Game seems to have close relations with several superstars who have come through the developmental system. One superstar who came through the developmental system was Rowan, who was signed by WWE in 2011 and was part of The Wyatt Family for most of his run in the promotion.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, the 41-year-old stated that he always had a good relationship with The Game. He added that him and the 14-time world champion were "cordial," noting that they never screamed at each other.

"Me and Hunter always had a good relationship. We never screamed at each other. Always cordial, did jobs that we were supposed to do together." he said [30:14 - 30:23]

He did go on to reveal that he never got to click the iconic "pointing picture" with Triple H, despite winning the NXT Tag Team Championship with the late-great Luke Harper back in the day.

Erick Rowan on returning to WWE under Triple H

Since Triple H has taken over creative duties, several formerly released WWE Superstars have been brought back into the fold. Some of the most notable names among them are Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman.

With Wyatt and Strowman returning to the promotion, rumors of another former Wyatt family member, Erick Rowan, coming back to WWE started to make the rounds.

In the same interview, when asked about making a return, possibly at the Royal Rumble, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion said that he'd be the last to know. He stated that when rumors start, all of a sudden, they come true.

"As far as appearing [in WWE] go, I would be the last to know... I sometimes feel like you'll hear rumors, and all of a sudden they come true. That's why I say and laugh that I'll probably hear a rumor, I don't know." [17:41 - 18:33]

Following his release from WWE in 2020, Rowan has made his way to the independent circuit. He has also featured in AEW on several occasions. He debuted on the memorial episode after the passing of Brodie Lee (Luke Harper's ring name in AEW). He was also featured on the March 4, 2022, episode of Rampage, where he aligned himself with The Death Triangle.

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will bring the former tag team champion back to WWE anytime soon.

