Former Champion doubted Enzo Amore's wrestling knowledge during their first meeting in WWE (Exclusive) 

It's safe to say that Enzo Amore is quite a polarizing figure. While his outspoken nature has got him many detractors, wrestling fans have also praised the former WWE star's charisma and microphone skills.

Enzo Amore has particularly attracted a lot of criticism for his in-ring work throughout his career. A former WWE star has now revealed that even he doubted Amore's know-how about the business when they first met.

Aiden English, aka Drama King Matt, appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the former NXT Tag Team Champion spoke about his relationship with Enzo Amore.

English recalled starting his WWE career alongside Enzo Amore, as they were both signed around the same time in 2012. Additionally, Aiden English and Enzo Amore were together in Pittsburgh for routine WWE medical tests.

English admitted that he envisioned hating Enzo Amore during their first meeting and felt the former NXT star didn't know much about wrestling.

"It's funny. We actually started our WWE careers, kind of, together. So when I got signed, whenever anybody gets signed, they fly them to Pittsburgh, where the medical department is kind of headquartered, and they got through a physical. They do a drug test, the kind of usual medical check-ups, and I went with him. So I flew in from Chicago. He flew in from New York, and we met. We had to share cars and stuff like that. And, so that was the first time I ever met him, and I remember at first thinking I would freaking hate him," recalled Aiden English.

Amore sent a typical Jersey Shore-inspired promo that didn't create a favorable impression on Aiden English. Instead, Enzo came across as a 'spunky' Jersey Shore character who didn't seem like a wrestling fan to English:

"I think we got in touch and gave each other numbers or whatever so we can kind of communicate, and he sends me like, and Enzo, if you ever watch this, I love you, buddy," English continued, "He sends me this promo he had done to kind of send into the WWE. It was like, him with the New York skyline behind him doing kind of like the Enzo thing. And all I can think was, 'Oh my god, another Jersey Shore gimmick. Like, some kid from New York who has got a lot of attitude and spunk but like doesn't know wrestling, I assumed, that was me assuming. And I was like, 'Oh great, the eye-roll kind of thing."

We always got along: Aiden English on his relationship with Enzo Amore

Aiden English's perception of Enzo Amore changed after they rode together for almost nine hours. Amore attended WWE shows when he grew up and even had photos to prove his love for wrestling. Aiden stated that Enzo Amore was a big admirer of Shawn Michaels.

While Enzo might not have wrestled on the independent circuit prior to his WWE signing, the former Cruiserweight Champion was as passionate about the business as other long-time performers:

"And then I met him. Yeah, there is a lot of that in him for sure. The swagger and all that, but after being in a car with him and spending eight-nine hours with him, the one thing I really love and respect him about is that he was a big wrestling fan. Like, he didn't do a bunch of indies or stuff like that. He grew up loving Shawn, Michaels and he showed me all these pictures of going to shows. So, I'm like, you know what, 'Maybe your path wasn't the same as a lot of people who love wrestling and getting into it, but you do love wrestling. We always got along, for sure," English stated.

Aiden added that he shared a solid relationship with Enzo Amore as they always got along despite his former partner Simon Gotch's heated real-life beef with Amore:

"Enzo, I mean, I got along. I feel like someone is going to reference the infamous Simon Gotch shoots on Enzo Amore. That's how I always get tied into these Enzo Amore questions. On YouTube, that's been viewed 8 million times. So, me and Enzo always had an excellent working relationship," English said.

Aiden English spoke on various topics during the engaging 30-minute Q&A session, including his honest opinions on the 'affair' with Lana, Miro's AEW signing, and more.

