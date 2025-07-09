Former champion drops major tease ahead of massive WWE weekend

A former WWE champion shared an interesting tease ahead of an eventful weekend for the company. NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution 2025 will all be taking place this weekend.

Ad

Tyler Bate recently disputed rumors that he was injured during his absence from the company. The former NXT UK Champion noted that he was in good health and was simply waiting for an opportunity.

He took to social media again today to share a major tease and suggested that the best was still to come. You can check out Bate's message in the Instagram post below.

"Life’s good. No time wasted. Best still yet to come," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 28-year-old is part of a tag team with Pete Dunne known as New Catch Republic. The duo has not been in action since the May 26 edition of Main Event.

Dunne used to be known as Butch and was a member of the disbanded Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne had a lot of success in NXT, but neither star has been able to win a title on the main roster so far.

Ad

Tyler Bate comments on his debut on WWE SmackDown

Tyler Bate recently shared when he found out about his debut on WWE SmackDown last year.

In an interview shared by WWE on TNT Sports, the popular star shared that he didn't learn that he would be debuting on the blue brand until the week it happened. Bate and Dunne defeated Pretty Deadly on the January 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

Ad

“I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Tyler Bate in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More