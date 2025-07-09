  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former champion drops major tease ahead of massive WWE weekend

Former champion drops major tease ahead of massive WWE weekend

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 09, 2025 20:31 GMT
A former champion shared an interesting tease today. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A former champion shared an interesting tease today. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion shared an interesting tease ahead of an eventful weekend for the company. NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution 2025 will all be taking place this weekend.

Ad

Tyler Bate recently disputed rumors that he was injured during his absence from the company. The former NXT UK Champion noted that he was in good health and was simply waiting for an opportunity.

He took to social media again today to share a major tease and suggested that the best was still to come. You can check out Bate's message in the Instagram post below.

"Life’s good. No time wasted. Best still yet to come," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 28-year-old is part of a tag team with Pete Dunne known as New Catch Republic. The duo has not been in action since the May 26 edition of Main Event.

Dunne used to be known as Butch and was a member of the disbanded Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne had a lot of success in NXT, but neither star has been able to win a title on the main roster so far.

Ad

Tyler Bate comments on his debut on WWE SmackDown

Tyler Bate recently shared when he found out about his debut on WWE SmackDown last year.

In an interview shared by WWE on TNT Sports, the popular star shared that he didn't learn that he would be debuting on the blue brand until the week it happened. Bate and Dunne defeated Pretty Deadly on the January 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

Ad
“I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump," he said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Tyler Bate in the weeks ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications