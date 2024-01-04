Former champion Eve Torres details life-threatening moment she faced along with her father & son on Instagram 

Eve Torres Gracie is a former Divas Champion who hasn't returned to WWE since leaving a decade ago. On Instagram, she revealed that she, her son, and her father underwent a harrowing, life-threatening experience.

Eve Torres said she had gone to the beach with her children and father. She is the mother to two boys - Raeven and Renson. She said that while on the beach, she went against her better judgment before suddenly being swept away by the tide along with her son Raeven. What was worse was that her father ended up being separated and was fighting for his life as well.

In what was undoubtedly a harrowing experience for Eve Torres and her family, she was with her son as they held hands and swum together. She managed to reach a rock for support but, in a moment of shock, couldn't see her father. She screamed for help and stated that a brave man had saved her father.

Thankfully, the situation ended without anything worse happening, and her father was helped to the rocks while she and her son were left weeping at the experience. She detailed the story on her Instagram account:

We're glad to hear that her father, son, and Eve herself are safe. It makes one think about the tragic situation of Shad Gaspard a few years ago, where he sacrificed his life to ensure his son's safety.

What has Eve Torres been doing since her WWE departure?

Eve Torres has made sporadic appearances in WWE but hasn't returned full-time since leaving a decade ago. She went to focus on marriage preparations with her husband, Rener Gracie, who belongs to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty.

Joining her husband, she has since been one of the main figures in the Gracie Women Empowered Self-Defense program as an instructor.

She seems to enjoy her life in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and could be an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years.

Everyone will be glad that she and her family are safe now.