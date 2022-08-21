Whatever happened to former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres?

Eve Torres celebrates her 38th birthday today, almost a decade after she requested her release from WWE.

Torres came to the company through the annual Diva Search after winning the competition in 2007. The former dancer went on to make quite the splash in WWE and lifted the Divas Championship on three occasions, making history in the process.

angel @widowsxedge eve torres’ low blow to zack ryder.

another iconic moment

we have all been waiting for this eve torres’ low blow to zack ryder.another iconic momentwe have all been waiting for this https://t.co/KhbwYs39Qj

After working with the likes of John Cena, Zack Ryder and Kane, Torres also stepped into the acting world. She went on to appear in several movies and TV series where she showed that she has passion for the acting business.

After more than five years in the company, Torres requested her release from the company in 2012 to focus on planning her wedding. She also wanted to work as an instructor as part of the Gracie Women Empowered Self-Defense program.

Eve Torres has only made cameo appearances in WWE since her release

Whilst many women have returned to the ring as part of the Women's Revolution in recent years, Torres is not one of them.

The former Divas Champion retired back in 2013 and has since welcomed two sons. Raeven Gracie was born on September 28, 2015, and his brother Renson followed in August 2018.

Torres has since focused on her role in the Gracie Women's program but has made several appearances for the company. She appeared as a panelist ahead of Evolution and also as part of an episode of Table for 3 back in 2017.

While focusing on her passion for Ju-Jitsu, Torres continued to act and appeared in a high-profile role for CW's Supergirl back in 2016.

Despite remaining active and in incredible shape, Eve Torres hasn't expressed a desire to make her return to the ring.

Do you wish to see Eve Torres back in the WWE ring? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil