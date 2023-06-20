Former champion has his eyes on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after defeating The Miz on WWE RAW

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has his eyes set on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after he defeated The Miz tonight on RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Tommaso Ciampa shocked the WWE Universe when he returned to the ring after nine months to answer The Miz's open challenge. After a back-and-forth contest, the 38-year-old was able to put away The A-Lister with ease.

Following his huge win, WWE posted a video to their Twitter account where Ciampa stated that he had his eye set on the World Heavyweight Championship ever since Seth Rollins first won the belt.

“It feels good….I should say it feels great to be back. Nine months it’s been since I walked out in front of those people. Nine months since I’ve stood here in front of this camera. And Mike went out there tonight and he told everybody that he was here to answer Seth’s open challenge. Well, he’s not the only one who had that intention because I’ve had my eyes on Seth’s gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it. You want to know what I want? You want to know what Tommaso Ciampa wants? I want it all!" (0.00-0.31)

He continued and also acknowledged that he made some mistakes before his injury, but now he is focused on his goal.

"I want everybody all around the world to talk about Tommaso Ciampa because I’m that damn good. I’m that damn good on the microphone, I’m that damn good in the ring and last time, last time I was in WWE, last time I was on Monday Night RAW, I made a lot of mistakes. I’ve had 275 days to think about every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes if you want things right, you do it yourself." (0.54-1.20)

With his win tonight on RAW against The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa is one step closer to getting what he wants. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

