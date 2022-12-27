Former champion fires shots at WWE Universe in response to throwback video of Bayley and Charlotte Flair

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke took a shot at the WWE Universe by reminding everyone that she has been in the company for a long time.

Long before she became the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley was in a feud with RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair back in the day. The two wrestled each other on several occasions in 2016 and Bayley was 3-0 against The Queen ahead of the December 26, 2016 edition of the red brand.

Dana Brooke served as the special guest referee in the match that night and was referred to as "Charlotte Flair's protege" as she made her way to the ring. She distracted Bayley and Charlotte was able to take advantage. Flair rolled Bayley up and illegally used the ropes as leverage for the pinfall victory.

WWE's official Twitter account posted a clip of the 2016 match earlier today and Dana reacted to it. The 34-year-old quote-tweeted the post and reminded WWE fans that she has been with the company for many years.

"Let’s not forget I’ve been around for a long time…," tweeted Dana Brooke.

Dana Brooke wanted to change the WWE 24/7 Championship

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke on the November 7th episode of WWE RAW to become the 24/7 Champion. She promptly threw the belt in the trash after the match and the title has officially been retired.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Dana suggested that the title be turned into a version of the Intercontinental Championship for female superstars. She noted that they already have to tag team titles, but not everyone is part of a tag team on the women's roster.

"You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title," Dana Brooke revealed. "I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Dana Brooke has never held a title in the company besides the 24/7 Championship. Now that it's officially retired, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her in WWE.

