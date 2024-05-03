Former champion gets back to training after WWE release; has impressive moves

A former champion recently showed off his impressive moves after WWE release. After making a name for himself in the independent scene, Cameron Grimes went to NXT.

During his time in NXT, Grimes rose in popularity and eventually became the NXT North American Champion. He was among the most popular superstars on the roster due to his infectious charisma and personality. However, Cameron wasn't seen much on television since his main roster call-up. He featured a few times and was most recently destroyed by Bron Breakker.

After an unsuccessful run on the main roster, Cameron Grimes was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Following his release, he shared an emotional video on social media. However, it looks like he has found his enthusiasm again, given his recent post on Instagram, where he shows off his impressive moves.

"Thanks to Bandidos gym in Mexico City for the hospitality! These dudes are insane! Swipe right to see me do stuff."

Check out his post here:

EC3 makes bold prediction about Cameron Grimes after his WWE exit

Cameron Grimes' release from the WWE turned a lot of heads. At one point, it looked like he would be pushed after his main roster call-up. Grimes also brought a lot of in-ring experience with him and could've benefitted the younger talent.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 stated that Grimes will be a good coach once his wrestling career winds down.

"He would be a very good coach and he will be one day, so I think that might always be the back-up thing they say, 'You'll have a job for life,'" EC3 stated. "He'll probably be a coach too. He's got a great mind. It's really ahead of its time, at least when I worked with him in TNA, conceiving finishes, where somebody that probably lied to him, who doesn't understand the business, notices that about him." [11:05 – 11:31]

It will be interesting to see what Cameron Grimes's future holds now that he is no longer part of the WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback