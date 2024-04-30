World champion makes Cameron Grimes prediction after WWE exit (Exclusive)

Cameron Grimes received his release from WWE on April 23, after five years with the company. EC3, Grimes' former co-worker in TNA, expects the 30-year-old to remain in the wrestling business for a long time in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

Grimes struggled to receive television time on SmackDown following a successful run in NXT, where he held the North American Championship. The popular star revealed after leaving WWE that an executive recently told him he would always have a job with the company.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion predicted that Grimes will succeed as a wrestling trainer when he slows down his in-ring career:

"He would be a very good coach and he will be one day, so I think that might always be the back-up thing they say, 'You'll have a job for life,'" EC3 stated. "He'll probably be a coach too. He's got a great mind. It's really ahead of its time, at least when I worked with him in TNA, conceiving finishes, where somebody that probably lied to him, who doesn't understand the business, notices that about him." [11:05 – 11:31]

EC3 understands why Cameron Grimes expected a long WWE run

Despite being one of WWE's youngest main roster stars, Cameron Grimes developed a reputation for his creativity and impressive in-ring psychology.

EC3 believes those attributes will stand Grimes in good stead if he decides to pursue non-wrestling opportunities in the business:

"He'd be a great producer, so I think the job for life [comment], that would be something he would possibly believe. 'Yeah, maybe if I'm not gonna be a top guy here, I'll have a good run, and then I'll segue into a backstage role.' I can see him believing that, and I think he will in the future be very good at all those things," said EC3 [11:32 – 11:51]

EC3 also recalled how he felt when he received his release from WWE after being told the creative team had plans for him.

