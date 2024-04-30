World champion admits he was relieved after WWE firing (Exclusive)

WWE released more than a dozen main roster talents as a cost-cutting measure in April 2020. One of those superstars, current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3, recently recalled how he felt after hearing the news.

EC3 initially worked for WWE between 2009 and 2013 before returning for another run with the company between 2018 and 2020. The 41-year-old was told shortly before his release that he would return to television after WrestleMania 36. However, those plans never materialized.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 admitted he had no issue leaving WWE:

"When I got fired the second time, I've never been more relieved in my life. The first time, I was angry and promised vengeance. The second time, there's a pandemic going on, world's crashing and burning, everything's a mess, but I was happy." [13:32 – 13:49]

EC3 reacts to Cameron Grimes' WWE departure

On April 23, 2024, Cameron Grimes announced his unexpected departure from WWE. Five days earlier, the former SmackDown star allegedly received assurances that his job with the company was safe.

EC3 would like to think WWE is a more professional environment without Vince McMahon in charge. However, he believes some unprofessional aspects of the company will always stay the same due to the nature of the wrestling industry:

"He's not gonna know because why would he think people are so awful that they can't have any semblance of honesty?" EC3 said in response to an executive seemingly guaranteeing Grimes a job. "Even now, I'd say the one thing that maybe changed without Vince there, with the TKO, that maybe the wrestling cr*p has finally cut out, but there's still wrestling people involved and there will always be. No matter how tight the front office may be and how hot the product's gonna get, as long as those people are around, they just don't know how to act as humans." [14:23 – 15:02]

In the same episode, former writer Vince Russo gave his honest take on the backstage conversation that occurred shortly before Grimes' departure.

