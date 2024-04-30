Vince Russo says recently released WWE star's story blew his mind (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer at the height of the Attitude Era in the late 1990s. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently reacted to comments from Cameron Grimes after his unexpected WWE exit.

On April 23, Grimes announced in a tearful social media video that he had been released from his contract. The 30-year-old later said on Busted Open that a "high executive" promised five days earlier that he would always have a job in the company.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. The veteran writer expressed his disbelief that someone backstage in WWE essentially guaranteed Grimes a job for life:

"It blows my mind how there are wrestlers in the wrestling industry that have no clue of how it works," Russo said. "It blows my mind, bro. I mean, for somebody in wrestling to tell him, 'Oh, bro, you'll always have a job here. We're never going to release you,' I would laugh right in that person's face." [1:45 – 2:08]

Vince Russo added that nobody is certain of a job in wrestling due to the unpredictable nature of the industry:

"I understand this guy is a little younger, I get it, but, bro, this is the wrestling business, and, bro, this is not forever and everybody's run comes to an end. It's not a matter of if. It's just a matter of when." [2:10 – 2:30]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's in-depth conversation about plans frequently changing behind the scenes in wrestling.

Vince Russo highlights how no wrestler's job is safe

In the 1990s, Booker T and Stevie Ray established themselves as one of the best tag teams of their generation. Known as Harlem Heat, the brothers held the WCW World Tag Team Championship a record 10 times. They were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Vince Russo used his podcast co-host Stevie Ray as an example to show that every wrestler's in-ring days end eventually:

"I did my show with Stevie Ray today. One of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling, Harlem Heat, came to an end of their run. Everybody does, bro, so for somebody to say, 'Oh, bro, you're always gonna have a job here. We're never gonna [release you],' that's comical." [2:34 – 2:50]

Russo also told a story about a wrestler's WWE career effectively ending after he failed to shake Triple H's hand backstage.

What do you make of Vince Russo's remarks? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

