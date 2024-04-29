Triple H incident effectively ended wrestler's career, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Triple H has worked for WWE since 1995. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, recently recalled how The Game allegedly derailed Mike Sanders' career after a behind-the-scenes incident.

Sanders wrestled for WCW between 1998 and 2001 before joining WWE's developmental program for a year. The one-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion went on to work for TNA in 2003. He also briefly returned to the ring with Russo's former wrestling promotion, Ring of Glory.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. He claimed Sanders once failed to shake the hand of WWE's Chief Content Officer, resulting in him receiving backstage heat.

"Mike Sanders, who was one of the best people on the mic that I ever, ever worked with, they're gonna bring him into WWE, he goes there to meet everybody, they're gonna sign him with a contract. Triple H was in the vicinity, Mike Sanders did not see Triple H, therefore he did not go over and shake Triple H's hand. That was the end of Mike Sanders' career. It's that simple!" he said. [From 03:49 – 04:26]

Vince Russo on Triple H's strong backstage position

Two decades on from Mike Sanders' short WWE run, The Game has transitioned from an in-ring competitor into the company's creative figurehead.

Vince Russo agreed with former WWE star EC3 that someone's career can suddenly change due to one backstage interaction.

"That's what these wrestlers have to understand. When EC3 talks about this old-school guard, the good old boys, bro, you can look at somebody the wrong way [and harm your career]," he added. [From 04:27 – 04:38]

Russo also told a story about Eric Bischoff allegedly criticizing a current WWE personality for failing to look him in the eye in TNA.

