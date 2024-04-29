WWE legend thought Nick Aldis was untrustworthy, Vince Russo recalls (Exclusive)

Nick Aldis has featured prominently on WWE television in recent months as the SmackDown General Manager. Vince Russo, a creative team member during Aldis' time in TNA, recently revealed what happened when Eric Bischoff met the current WWE personality.

Aldis initially wrestled for TNA between 2008 and 2015 under the name Magnus. The 37-year-old returned to the company in 2017 and 2023. He also appeared in the NWA between 2017 and 2022.

Russo discussed backstage environments in the wrestling business on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. Reflecting on his time in TNA, Russo claimed WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff never trusted Aldis after their nervous first meeting.

"Eric Bischoff had just come into TNA and Eric was booking with us, so I brought him over to meet Nick Aldis. Bro, I could tell Nick was very, very, very nervous, had never met Eric Bischoff before. He could not look Eric in the eye. Next booking meeting, bro, Eric makes the statement, 'Man, bro, when that guy was having a conversation with me, I will never, ever trust him because he couldn't look me in the eye,'" recalled Russo. [4:45 – 5:20]

Vince Russo defends Nick Aldis

Later in his TNA career, Nick Aldis became one of the promotion's top stars. He held the TNA World Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship twice with Doug Williams and Samoa Joe.

Using Aldis' incident with Eric Bischoff as an example, Vince Russo highlighted how one negative backstage conversation can impact a wrestler's entire career.

"He was nervous. That's all it was, but that's what I'm saying, Chris, if somebody's got it out for you, and that's the thing, your career is in the hands of these people," said Russo. [5:21 – 5:36]

Aldis has worked for WWE since August 2023. He joined the company as a producer before becoming an on-screen character in October 2023.

