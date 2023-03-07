Former champion gets an upset win over Judgment Day member following WWE Hall of Famer's interference

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The former won because of the distraction caused by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Finn Balor and Johnny Wrestling faced each other for the first time in over three years on tonight's RAW. The Judgment Day member was in control, and Gargano momentarily caught him with a dropkick and picked up steam with a dropkick.

As the former Universal Champion backed away from Dexter Lumis outside, Gargano took control with a big suicide dive on him. A slingshot spear by Gargano forced Balor to kick out at two counts.

In the match's closing moments, Johnny Gargano tried to counter Finn Balor into a pin but failed. He caught him with an enziguri while Gargano took out Dominik Mysterio on the outside.

However, Rated-R Superstar Edge's theme music hit while Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley tried to cut off his entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer came through the crowd and shoved Balor down the turnbuckle as Gargano hit his finisher for the win.

After the match, Edge hit a spear against Judgment Day's Finn Balor to stand tall and make a statement for their potential WrestleMania match.

