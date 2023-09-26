Former champion hails Drew McIntyre as the Batman of WWE; questions his recent actions

The Miz has hailed Drew McIntyre as the Batman of WWE during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

McIntyre faced Jey Uso in the main event of last week's episode. After the match, the latter was attacked by the Judgment Day. The Scottish Warrior decided not to interfere as he looked on. However, Cody Rhodes saved the former Bloodline member.

During the latest episode of RAW, McIntyre appeared on the Miz TV. The host asked McIntyre about his decision to abandon Jey last week. He also talked about Jey Uso tormenting the Scottish Warrior last year as part of the Bloodline.

McIntyre said 'Karma is a b*tch' in response. The Miz agreed with the statement and said that Jey faced the consequences of his actions. He also hailed Drew as the Batman of WWE and noted that this meant that Cody Rhodes was the Superman.

The Miz then asked McIntyre how the latter felt about getting upstaged by the American Nightmare last week. Before he could answer, The New Day confronted the former WWE Champion.

They felt this was not the Drew McIntyre they once knew and called him a coward for walking out on Jey Uso. The former champion tried to explain his actions but was interrupted by the Miz several times.

This frustrated the Scottish Warrior as he took out the Miz with the Glasgow Kiss. He then asked Kofi Kingston to get into the ring and find out what hard times were all about. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

