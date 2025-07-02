Former champion has heartbreaking reaction to WWE omission

A popular WWE Superstar has shared her reaction to being left out of recent promotional material. The 34-year-old has been omitted from the recently revealed poster for the Evolution Premium Live Event.

World Wrestling Entertainment's second-ever all-women's PLE is slated to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. The global juggernaut recently unveiled the poster for the show, which features several noteworthy absences. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven was one of the stars who were left out.

Earlier today, Piper Niven took to her X/Twitter account to share her reaction to the major setback. She quoted the poster shared by WrestleOps and added a GIF from a recent clip of Tiny Chef crying while announcing the cancellation of his Nickelodeon show.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Former WWE Superstar was originally supposed to join Piper Niven and Chelsea Green instead of Alba Fyre

On the March 7, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, former Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre returned to WWE programming to join forces with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. However, The Hot Mess recently opened up about the original plans for their third ally.

During a recent appearance on the Lighthweights Podcast, Chelsea Green stated that the original plan was to add Blair Davenport as the third member to their team. However, she was released from the company, and the duo of Green and Niven later pitched an idea to have Alba Fyre by their side instead.

"When we were talking about a third [member], at first, it was going to be Blair Davenport. And when Blair was released, it was obviously kind of a bummer moment, like, man, we're not going to grow. Maybe we're not going to be a faction. We're just going to be a tag team. And then we both had the idea, like, what if we could convince them to get Kay Lee [Alba Fyre]?" she said.

You can check out the following video for Chelsea Green's comments:

The Green Regime continues to feature regularly on WWE programming despite Chelsea Green losing the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega. The faction feuded with the newly crowned champion for a while. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the group, especially after the 34-year-old lost the title to Giulia last week.

