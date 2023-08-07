WWE SummerSlam didn't go well for everyone. While there was an enormous title change, and Roman Reigns won again, that was not true for everyone else. One star, in particular, appeared massively upset after the show was done and refused to speak. Drew McIntyre's reaction spoke volumes after his loss at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This was his major title shot after being away from the company since WrestleMania. While many fans had expected him to win on the night, the fact that he didn't, did not go well with him.

The former WWE Champion was spotted walking off with his bag after his match. He had not even bothered to change and was leaving the arena quite upset.

When the interviewer tried to ask him a question, he glared at her, the rage showing clearly on his face. He was not happy with the situation and was ready to leave.

This was not his first loss to Gunther, having already lost at WrestleMania, so it must have rankled even further. He also ignored her second question, turning his back on her and stalking out.

With him walking out how he did, it's not certain what's next for the WWE star.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre losing to The Ring General at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

