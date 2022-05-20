"Fairly new to wrestling" - Former champion initially wanted to reassure Ridge Holland after Big E's broken neck injury

WWE star Butch recently discussed Big E's horrendous injury incident that he suffered on an episode of SmackDown.

During a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, the former WWE Champion accidentally landed on his head from a belly-to-belly suplex.

While speaking to Metro.co.uk in an exclusive interview, Holland's fellow stablemate opened up on what the incident felt like at the time. The former WWE United Kingdom Champion initially said:

"For me, obviously the first thing is just making sure he’s ok. The crowd is almost irrelevant in that moment and it’s a case of, “Is he okay to continue?”

Butch continued by stating that his initial thought was to reassure Holland, who, according to him, is still fairly new to the professional wrestling industry. He added:

"Obviously things are moving fast, but I honestly thought, “It looked rough but I think he’s OK.” So for me it was about reassuring Ridge. He’s still fairly new to wrestling. I’ve been in the ring where a lot of things have gone wrong, whereas for him this is completely new. Even for him, I don’t think anyone realised the severity of it until he got to the hospital and then we got that news which was just awful."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella

Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on Big E's injury

Big E's fellow New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on him while speaking to KFOX 14. The former WWE Champion claimed that E's body was able to endure such a brutal impact and the injury wasn't as bad as it initially seemed.

Kingston said:

“Because he is so strong and thick, his body was able to hold things together. He didn’t need any surgery. We were just thankful that the injury wasn’t a lot worse than it was. As bad as it was, it could have been a lot worse.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 https://t.co/o3OhL8qgSw

We wish Big E a quick recovery and hopefully get to see The New Day in full force once again on WWE programming.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande