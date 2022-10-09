"I will send Drew McIntyre to the hospital if necessary" - Former champion issues a warning before WWE Extreme Rules

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross declared his intentions as he issued a warning to Drew McIntyre before WWE Extreme Rules.

In 2017, The Chosen One returned to WWE after making a name for himself on the independent circuit. He quickly rose to the top of the Black and Gold brand and became the NXT Champion. During the Pandemic Era, he won the WWE Championship twice.

Lately, McIntyre has been feuding with the returning Karrion Kross, who attacked him on numerous occasions. Kross was also present in Cardiff during McIntyre's match against Roman Reigns.

On WWE's The Bump, Kross issued a warning to McIntyre before their upcoming match at Extreme Rules:

"I will send Drew McIntyre to the hospital if necessary. If he does not want to stay down, if he doesn't learn his place tonight, I'm going to put him exactly where he needs to be, out of the door. Period." (23:21 onward)

The animosity between the two superstars has been at an all-time high as they collide in a WWE ring for the first time ever.

Karrion Kross attacked Drew McIntyre with a strap on WWE SmackDown

Since his return, Karrion Kross has targeted The Chosen One and sneaked up on him on several occasions.

After his devastating loss at WWE Clash at The Castle, Drew focused his attention towards Karrion Kross and Scarlett. A few weeks ago, McIntyre asked for a strap match between the two at Extreme Rules 2022.

Last night, McIntyre sneaked up on Kross while he was making his entrance. Soon, WWE security showed up and tried to stop him. This allowed Kross to use a strap on McIntyre before their showdown at the premium live event.

The two have exchanged heated words leading up to their Strap match at Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see if Kross can score a major victory over The Chosen One before going after The Tribal Chief.

