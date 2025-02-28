Former Champion Layla sends interesting message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former WWE star Layla shared an interesting message via a social media update ahead of the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber. The blue brand's show airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto later tonight.

The 47-year-old was an integral part of the Stamford-based company's women's roster for years. The former WWE Women's Champion retired from professional wrestling and left the sports entertainment giant in July 2015.

Layla recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture which, according to her, perfectly sums up the "Diva era." The image featured the one-time WWE Divas Champion trying to run out of harm's way as Kelly Kelly was about to take out Michelle McCool with a Crossbody splash behind her.

"I feel this perfectly sums up the Diva era—lipstick, beauty, athleticism, laughter, sexy, and legendary moments. This caught-in-motion shot is an instant classic.💋," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE champion wants to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Layla

Layla and Michelle McCool formed an iconic pairing during their time in WWE. The two even shared gold as they became "co-champions" after defeating Beth Pheonix in a 2-on-1 handicap match for the Women's Title in 2010.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McCool opened up about potentially getting into the Stamford-based company's Hall of Fame with her former partner. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion pointed out that although it would be an honor to get the induction as Michelle McCool, she would like to receive the honor as LayCool alongside Layla. The 45-year-old noted that it was her pairing with the latter that put her on the map.

"I don't know. I get that question all the time. I mean, it would be an honor. I don't know, not my call. Don't even whose call it is, but I have no idea. I would hope LayCool would go in, and everybody always asks. I mean, that would be an honor to go in as Michelle McCool, obviously. But [I] think LayCool is what put Michelle McCool really on the map. And I'll never take that for granted, but she [Layla] just disassociated from wrestling for quite some time, and I respected that. Would I give anything to have a LayCool reunion at a Rumble? Yeah," McCool said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can listen to the podcast below:

Michelle McCool is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Only time will tell if her former tag team partner also receives the honor in the future.

