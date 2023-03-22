Former champion makes a major decision on social media amid recent WWE absence

A popular WWE NXT star has been absent from television and in-ring action for weeks, with many fans questioning her absence.

The star in question is Cora Jade. Amid her absence, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has deactivated her official Twitter handle and has seemingly taken a break from social media.

Jade's last match in NXT was against Roxanne Perez, to whom she lost at the NXT Fort Pierce show back in January. Interestingly enough, Perez was also recently written off television and could be forced to relinquish the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Jade and Perez have been close with one another for quite some time. They even previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships before Jade decided to turn heel and betray Perez.

This led to Perez and Jade going their separate ways on NXT television, as the two women focused on their singles careers. Perez eventually dethroned Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Cora Jade could potentially miss WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place during the WrestleMania 39 weekend. A new NXT Women's Champion could be crowned on the show after Roxanne Perez was written off TV after her match against Meiko Satomura.

NXT Stand & Deliver will also play host to several other matches, including the NXT Championship. Current champion Bron Breakker will face Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, the NXT North American title will also be defended in a five-way match, as Wes Lee will try to retain against four other contenders.

