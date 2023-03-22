"I wish I had better news" - 21-year-old star breaks silence in emotional health update ahead of WWE show

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has finally broken her silence on her WWE in-ring return. She delivered bad news for the WWE Universe, noting that the doctors are nowhere near understanding what happened to her during the NXT Roadblock event.

Perez collapsed two weeks ago on NXT after a successful defense against Meiko Satomura and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

During last week's episode of NXT, the champion's medical condition was discussed. According to Dr. Warren Becker, Perez's test results were average and symptom-free.

The doctor advised further testing and stated that he couldn't give an estimated date for the 21-year-return old's to the ring.

Earlier today, the NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to thank wrestling fans for all the thoughts and prayers that overwhelmed her.

"I can't thank the @WWENXT Universe enough for all the thoughts and prayers over the past two weeks. The outpouring of support fills my heart. I wish I had better news, but the doctors are saying we're no closer to finding out what happened to me at Roadblock," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Roxanne Perez will appear at Stand & Deliver during a multi-woman ladder match to determine the next NXT Women’s Champion.

