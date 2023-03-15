WWE delivers medical update about Roxanne Perez after champion passed out during show

WWE has provided an update on NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's medical condition.

Last week on WWE NXT, she collapsed after a successful defense against Meiko Satomura and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

The collapse was an angle based on the idea that Satomura, who was attempting to be a mentor, had inadvertently overworked Perez before and during the match.

#WWENXT UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing. UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.#WWENXT

The champion's medical condition was addressed during tonight's episode of WWE NXT. Dr. Warren Becker stated that Perez's test results were normal and that she was symptom-free.

The medical examiner, on the other hand, stated that they could not determine what caused Roxanne Perez to collapse in the first place. The doctor recommended further testing, noting that he's unable to provide an estimated date for the 21-year-old's in-ring return.

Further investigation, including consultation with "a clinical psychologist," would be recommended to determine what happened to The Prodigy.

Vic Joseph went on to say that Stand & Deliver would feature a multi-woman ladder match to determine the next NXT Women's Champion.

The first qualifier pitted Sol Ruca against Zoey Stark, with the latter emerging victorious.

Do you think Roxanne Perez will return in time for the NXT Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments section below.

