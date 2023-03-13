What happened to Roxanne Perez? WWE provides a major health update after concerning collapse on NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez caused major concerns regarding her health after she collapsed after a match at the Roadblock event. Fortunately, the current state of the champion is no longer a cause for worry.

In a recent update from WWE's Twitter account, the company stated that Roxanne Perez was already discharged from the hospital and is currently resting at home following her collapse last week.

"Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting."

#WWENXT Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting.

In the developmental brand's March 7, 2023 Roadblock event, the 21-year-old superstar defended her NXT Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura. After a hard-fought and exciting bout between the two women, the champion retained the title. However, Roxanne's celebration was cut short after she collapsed inside the ring.

Meiko, WWE officials, medical personnel, Shawn Michaels, and even Booker T entered the ring to check on Perez. She was then stretched out of the location and loaded into the ambulance. The Stamford-based promotion later provided an update stating Roxanne spent overnight in the hospital for further testing.

Fortunately, it looks like Roxanne Perez's health wasn't at risk at all. According to reports, the NXT Women's Champion didn't really suffer from an injury and it was possibly a nod from a similar angle from HBK in the 90s. Both superstars received several blows to the head, which may have led to an "injury."

Multiple WWE Superstars reacted to Roxanne Perez's health scare

While it looks like the NXT star's health should not be a cause for concern, multiple superstars made sure to praise Roxanne after her title match performance and wished her well.

RAW Superstar Bayley replied to a tweet from NXT's account asking if she should fight Meiko after what the latter did to Perez. Meanwhile, the Japanese star also tweeted that her opponent had the heart of a champion and wished for her to get better.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Creative Head Shawn Michaels also had nothing but praise for Roxanne. He praised the 21-year-old star and wished for her health to improve soon.

"What happened last night showed that @roxanne_wwe is a fighting champion. She left it all in the ring. I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense."

Shawn Michaels



I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense.



What happened last night showed that @roxanne_wwe is a fighting champion. She left it all in the ring. I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense.

It remains to be seen when fans will get to see the NXT Women's Champion following her in-ring collapse.

