WWE Hall of Famer wishes Roxanne Perez a speedy recovery following unexpected incident on live TV

WWE is currently headed towards two major events at the beginning of April, as WrestleMania 39 and Stand & Deliver will take place featuring several stars and legends of the industry. Recently, the Creative Head of NXT, Shawn Michaels, wished NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez a speedy recovery.

Last month, Roxanne Perez successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day 2023, beating Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat match. Her next challenger was none other than former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

After weeks of building up their match and intense training, the two finally met in a match for the title. However, Perez lost consciousness after retaining her title and was taken out of the arena on a stretcher during live television. Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery following the incident:

"What happened last night showed that @roxanne_wwe is a fighting champion. She left it all in the ring. I want to wish Roxanne a speedy recovery after a great title defense."

It is unclear whether it is a storyline heading toward Stand & Deliver or if the NXT Women's Champion is suffering from a legit injury following her match against The Final Boss.

Roxanne Perez was Mandy Rose's last opponent in WWE

In 2021, Mandy Rose returned to the developmental brand and became a force to reckon with as she created Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The Golden Goddess went on to dominate the women's division in NXT when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez for the NXT Women's Championship. She ended up becoming the third longest-reigning champion of the brand.

In December 2022, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline and earned a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. However, the planned match between Perez and Rose happened sooner, just the next show after that.

Later that week, Rose was fired from the company, and in her last match on the developmental brand, she lost the NXT Women's Championship to The Prodigy before leaving WWE.

