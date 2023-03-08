Did Roxanne Perez suffer an injury at NXT Roadblock? Reason for concerning collapse potentially revealed 

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez gave a stunning performance at NXT Roadblock. She survived a barrage of kicks and deadly submission holds to retain her title against Meiko Satomura. However, the audience wasn't ready for the next bit.

Midway during the celebration, the 21-year-old collapsed onto the ring face-first. This prompted Booker T, Meiko Satomura, and other medical officials to tend to the champion. Perez did claim to put her health at stake to retain the gold at NXT Roadblock.

Roxanne Perez's injury at NXT Roadblock concerned fans about her well-being. Fortunately, the whole collapsing scenario was a take from an angle with Shawn Michaels on RAW in the mid-90s. Similar to HBK, Perez took several blows to the head, which led to the kayfabe injury.

Please be a work #WWENXT Scary moment for Roxanne Perez! Booker T left the announcer table to check on her. She left on a stretcher and a neck bracePlease be a work Scary moment for Roxanne Perez! Booker T left the announcer table to check on her. She left on a stretcher and a neck brace 😢. Please be a work 🙏 #WWENXT https://t.co/sE1Qgh7gUw

As fans pointed out, Roxanne Perez's injury at NXT Roadblock is kayfabe because the referee didn't show the dreaded X sign. The signal is used whenever a superstar is grievously injured and isn't a part of the storyline. WWE takes head injuries seriously and if Perez did suffer one, multiple reports would have hit the wrestling capsule already.

Following the injury angle, Roxanne was put on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace. WWE dropped an update about her condition but they haven't disclosed what storyline injury she is dealing with. That matter is probably for next week.

#WWENXT UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing. UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.#WWENXT

The Prodigy is on a dream run on the NXT roster. Since dethroning Mandy Rose in December, she has held the title for 78 days. WWE has big plans for the youngster as seen by her victory against the veteran Satomura.

NXT Roadblock: What's next for Roxanne Perez after the injury angle?

WWE brilliantly showcased Roxanne's determination and strategic mindset at NXT Roadblock while also honoring a WWE Hall of Famer. Perez has all the tools to be a dominant champion, but her development story is vital.

The injury angle did put over Roxanne Perez in a major way. She may now sport the neck brace as a reminder of her heroics. Her participation in Stand and Deliver is unknown, although the injury could mean she will be out of the ring for a while.

Nonetheless, The Prodigy does have a challenger in line. Tiffany Stratton staked her claim to the Women's Championship before Roadblock rolled out. It remains to be seen if the showdown will be booked for April 1 or a later date.

