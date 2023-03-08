Updated NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 card after WWE NXT: RAW star returns, main event confirmed (March 7th, 2023)

Following Tuesday's Roadblock special, NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 has some blockbuster clashes scheduled. The premium live event on Saturday, April 1 will be the third extravaganza of its kind to be livestreamed.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Currently, two matches are scheduled for the event. Below is the full match card:-

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) - NXT Championship Match

Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes cut a promo segment to announce their main event match for the upcoming event. This will put an end to their differences once and for all. Since NXT 2.0 hit the screens, both superstars were destined for greater things but only one may remain on top of the ladder.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels was a guest on Grayson Waller's talk show on NXT Roadblock. The 21st Century Success Story challenged HBK to a throwdown inside the ring. Rather than engaging the storm, the legend introduced Johnny Gargano as Waller's opponent for NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Bron Breakker will be defending his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver! LFG!!!!! Bron Breakker will be defending his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver! LFG!!!!! https://t.co/PFiOTzV8aq

Stand and Deliver will be held the same day as WrestleMania 39 Night 1. It will begin at 1 P.M. Eastern Time and would also be the first time event of its type to stream on BINGE in Australia.

What other matches could be added to NXT Stand and Deliver 2023?

Gigi Dolin triumphed over Jacy Jayne on tonight's Roadblock special. She has shed her toxic personality but the same cannot be said for Jacy. Now that the legendary stable is in shambles, expect WWE to continue the heated storyline till NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully retained her title against Meiko Satomura but it did take a toll on her body. Watching that match was Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie Doll claimed that she would keep an eye out for the championship while on the road to NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

Speaking of a stable rivalry, The Schism and Chase U have been at odds for a while now. Joe Gacy recently picked a victory against Andre Chase but that won't be enough. The two factions have to end their rivalry in a multi-superstar throwdown at a grand stage.

The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson (aka Ava) needs a huge platform to make a spectacular in-ring debut. Stand and Deliver would be perfect.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes