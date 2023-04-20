Former champion makes a special request to Logan Paul on Twitter

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has sent a message to Logan Paul on social media on behalf of his son.

The social media megastar recently signed a new deal with the sports entertainment company and is one of the biggest mainstream stars on the roster. His latest match was at WrestleMania 39 Night One, where he collided with Seth Rollins. His beverage brand, Prime Hydrate, was one of the sponsors for the event. The Maverick's business partner KSI was at ringside during the bout, where he dressed up in a blue Prime costume.

Santos Escobar recently took to Twitter to ask Logan Paul to endorse his son Luis because he's hooked on Prime. The SmackDown star attached a picture of the boy holding a pack of the drink.

"Hey @LoganPaul… my son Luis wants an endorsement… the kid’s hooked on @PrimeHydrate," Escobar tweeted.

Logan Paul wants to win a championship in WWE

The Maverick has competed in a title match before, as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in November last year.

Speaking to ESPN, Logan Paul stated that he wants to win a championship in WWE, which is one of the reasons he decided to re-sign with the company.

The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt. I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything," said Paul.

It is currently unknown when Logan will return to WWE TV or when his next match will be. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

