Former champion makes surprise return on RAW after 4 months

Former Tag Team and United States Champion Matt Riddle returned to WWE TV on tonight's post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW.

Before his appearance on the latest edition of the red brand, Riddle sought the assistance of Kevin Owens in a tag team match against The Usos. The match aired on RAW on December 5 and was his last television bout.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa brutally assaulted The Original Bro, forcing the popular star to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Lorenzo Dozier | Team Awesome | Spider-Renzo @TeamAwesome418 The Usos defeated Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles. After the match, they continue to attack Riddle. KO chased away Sami & The Usos with a steel chair. Solo Sikoa continued to attack Riddle and took him out with a Samoan Spike. #WWERaw The Usos defeated Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles. After the match, they continue to attack Riddle. KO chased away Sami & The Usos with a steel chair. Solo Sikoa continued to attack Riddle and took him out with a Samoan Spike. #WWERaw https://t.co/UnDFZvDBwH

Riddle was written off of WWE programming for reportedly violating the Wellness Policy.

Upon his return, The Original Bro interrupted The Miz and laid him out during his promo. The Miz came on the mic and said he beat Shane McMahon so badly that he couldn't even finish the match.

The former WWE Champion later shared that Snoop Dogg beat him only because of the rings on his fingers. As soon as The Miz noted there would be no more surprises, Matt Riddle's music hit.

The Miz will take on the former United States Champion on next week's episode of the red brand. It remains to be seen whether The A-Lister will be able to exact revenge.

What do you think of Riddle's return on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes