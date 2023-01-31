Former champion may not have signed with WWE despite returning at Royal Rumble 2023

Ever since Nia Jax appeared at the Royal Rumble 2023, fans have been wondering if she has officially struck a deal with WWE. However, considering Jax is still scheduled for an appearance outside the company, it's safe to say her chances of having signed with the promotion are slim at best.

Royal Rumble 2023 was loaded with surprises, with the former RAW Women's Champion's appearance being one of the biggest of the night. Despite an unwanted production botch playing spoilsport, Jax showing up at number 30 in the Women's Royal Rumble left the Philadelphia fans stunned.

While she lasted less than two minutes in the match, it took a herculean effort to eliminate her. As many as 11 performers came together to eliminate Jax from the bout. However, those expecting the 38-year-old to have returned to WWE for good might be slightly disappointed.

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia I won’t lie I popped for Nia Jax I won’t lie I popped for Nia Jax https://t.co/D24SWzHdmQ

As pointed out by WrestlingNews, unlike the other returnee Chelsea Green, Jax isn't mentioned on the roster page on WWE's website. Instead, she is still featured in the alumni section, meaning she may not have signed a new deal.

Furthermore, Jax is advertised to appear at The Big Horror Event on March 10 and 11. While it's still possible that Nia Jax's Rumble appearance will eventually pave the for her comeback, for now, it seems like she isn't a part of the promotion.

Nia Jax was also approached to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Jax was released from her WWE contract in November 2021 after a nearly seven-year stint with the company. However, mere months later, she was approached to appear as an entrant in the Women's Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2022.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she acted angrily to the offer made by John Laurinaitis and straight up turned it down.

"I was like, 'Oh, f*** no, I'm not coming back,'" Jax said. "He was like, 'Oh, well, we'd like to offer you this.' I said, 'First of all, I already know I'm still under my 90 days [non-compete clause]. You're still gonna be paying me anyways, so you're not offering me anything. No, I'm not f***ing coming back. Absolutely f***ing not.'"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who will Nia Jax come after first? Who will Nia Jax come after first? 👀 https://t.co/XnhoOfjYJ3

Considering she showed up at this year's Rumble, it's safe to assume Nia Jax's anger has boiled down, and she is on good terms with the promotion.

Do you want The Irresistible Force to return to the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes