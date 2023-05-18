Former champion names rising NXT Superstar as potential tag team partner in WWE

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie, who goes by SCRYPTS in NXT, thinks that Axiom could be the perfect tag team partner for him.

Reggie was sent back to developmental last October and debuted the masked character SCRYPTS. He eventually targeted Axiom, who he faced on the May 2nd edition of NXT. Axiom got the win and even extended his hand to his rival.

SCRYPTS, however, reacted by punching him in the face, so Axiom had no other choice but to retaliate. He incapacitated SCRYPTS and ripped off his mask to reveal his identity to the WWE Universe.

WWE's Twitter account recently asked fans to pick two superstars to pair up and form a new tag team. SCRYPTS named Axiom as a potential tag team partner because he might be able to help him see his true self.

However, Axiom was not having any of it. He responded to SCRYPTS by saying:

"Trusting you has never been a good choice."

It seems like the feud between the stars is far from over. It will be interesting to see if they will clash again at some point and if SCRYPTS will continue wearing his mask.

Reggie's NXT gimmick was reportedly inspired by a stalker

Many people were surprised and confused with Reggie's new character, SCRYPTS, when he debuted on NXT. Some didn't even know the purpose of the character, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that it was inspired by the WWE Performance Center stalker Armando Alejandro Montalvo.

"Okay, he was playing the guy — okay, so you remember the real stalker who was defecating on the premises and doing all that crazy stuff and he was arrested multiple times? That was the gimmick that inspired — that idiot inspired a gimmick that’s out there doing flips," Meltzer said.

Montalvo was shot by police outside the Performance Center in 2015. WWE received a permanent protection order against him in 2018.

Would you like to see SCRYPTS team up with Axiom or would you rather they face each other in a Hair vs. Mask match? Share your answer in the comments section below.

