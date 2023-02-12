Former Champion is open to forming a brand new tag team with current WWE RAW Superstar

WWE RAW and SmackDown are on the Road to WrestleMania. The final stop before the Showcase of the Immortals will be the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada. Recently, 'The Drifter' Elias revealed that he would be open to forming a tag team with Rick Boogs.

Last year, WWE Universe saw Elias' younger brother Ezekiel make his debut for the company on RAW after WrestleMania 38. After working on the red brand for months, he was brutally taken out by Kevin Owens on an episode of RAW and was permanently put on the shelf.

Later, Elias made his return to the company and began working on RAW but has been unsuccessful in winning any championships. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the 35-year-old Superstar praised recently returned Rick Boogs and said he would be open to forming a team.

"You know what? Rick Boogs cracks me up, man. He's such a wild character. I gotta say personality-wise and energy-wise, we're on two opposite parts of the spectrum... I do have a feeling, we're gonna cross paths... See if he's open to kinda learn from somebody that has been there before as a musical WWE Superstar and see where we go," said Elias. [From 16:35 to 17:30]

Last year, Matt Riddle tried to form a team with Elias but was taken out by The Bloodline's Solo Siko before the two got a chance to become a proper team.

Rick Boogs is set to face The Miz on WWE RAW

Last year, The Miz began acting as a standard bearer for the company when he started working with several new talents that moved to the main roster from the performance center.

The Miz has been involved with several stars from the former black-and-gold brand, including Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW.

Rick Boogs was injured at WrestleMania 38 last year when he and Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Last week, Boogs returned to the company and defeated The Miz on WWE RAW.

Later, Adam Pearce confirmed that the A-Lister will face Rick Boogs in a rematch on the upcoming episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if Boogs can score another win over the former WWE Champion.

Do you want to see Elias team up with Rick Boogs? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes