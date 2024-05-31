Former champion open to WWE return after a 5-year absence to join LWO

Since its revival in WWE, the Latino World Order has undergone countless changes. During a recent interview, Primo Colon teased possibly returning to the Stamford-based promotion to work with the faction.

Primo spent 13 years in WWE. He won the Tag Team Championship thrice before he was released from his contract in April 2020, a long time after his last TV appearance in January 2019.

The 41-year-old returned to his home country in Puerto Rico, where he has since been working as a booker and organizer behind the scenes. Primo Colon is also still an active wrestler, and given his ties with LWO members, it was not surprising that he was asked about joining the group during a recent interview with Steve Fall.

Trending

The Puerto Rican veteran highlighted the unpredictable nature of the wrestling universe and didn't rule out returning to the company for the first time in over five years.

"I mean, you know, maybe if the time is right! Anything is possible in the universe of professional wrestling. But, I'm actually doing a lot of stuff in Puerto Rico." [2:36 - 2:45]

What is former WWE star Primo Colon up to these days?

As noted earlier, the former Los Matadores member has been actively working on elevating the pro wrestling scene in Puerto Rico.

Primo comes from the famed Colon family, whose lineage in Puerto Rico is second to none.

In recent times, Primo Colon has taken more responsibilities behind the scenes, helping organize some massive events that have featured the likes of Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The former champion added that he wanted to "revitalize" the territorial system in his country, as he explained:

"When you mention Puerto Rico, you have to mention the Colon family. It goes hand-in-hand, just like mentioning Babe Ruth with professional baseball. I say it can't be done, at least in Puerto Rico. I've been more involved in the promotional side and backstage stuff. So, we had Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler. We had a PPV on TrillerTV. So we're bringing a new product, and we're revitalizing the territory, if you will." [From 3:07 onwards]

Expand Tweet

WWE has already brought back a few veterans from the past as part of the Latino World Order storyline. Under the new regime, anything is possible, including the further expansion of LWO.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback