Former champion posts emotional tweet after heartbreaking 167-day losing streak ends at WWE event

Being a WWE Superstar is not the easiest thing in the world. Along with the immense schedule that they have to work, there's also the fact that if things don't go right for you, it's hard to change that. Former United States Champion Baron Corbin seemed to have been going through a rough patch recently, but that has now seemingly ended, resulting in him sending out an emotional post.

Ever since JBL suddenly abandoned him after acting as his manager for a while, Baron Corbin has not had the best time. Other than losing every time that he appeared in a WWE ring, he was also not getting any favorable reactions from the audience either.

However, that changed this week when he was at the WWE event in Paris, France, as part of the European tour. From the moment he arrived, he was greeted with a massive ovation. The crowd there were in love with Corbin and also cheered for him throughout the night.

The star's greetings on recent shows have been mostly lackluster, and many fans have been of the opinion that his time to shine was done. But that's clearly not true, as demonstrated by fans in Paris this week. He beat Rick Boogs, ending his 167-day losing streak to an even larger pop. His last victory came late last year.

The star shared an emotional tweet, thanking the fans in Paris for the greeting he received.

"Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!"

Check out the tweet below:

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE



Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you



I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!

#wwe Wow!!!Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe https://t.co/zeQf9AknBW

Now, it remains to be seen if that energy can transfer to the company's shows back on state-side.

Would you like to see Baron Corbin pushed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes