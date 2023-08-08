Former champion posts scary message breaking silence after losing title at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam featured some of the best matches of the year, and one of the bouts saw a title change. Former champion Asuka broke her silence with a scary post after losing the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Asuka put her Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. During their bout, Bianca got injured and was taken to the back, but she refused treatment and joined the match again. She ended up winning the title. However, her happiness did not last long as Iyo Sky rushed to the ring to cash in her MITB briefcase, ending Bianca's shortest reign ever.

Recently, Asuka took to Twitter and posted a scary photo of herself following her loss at SummerSlam. She can be seen with the fading facepaint on her face with a frightening stare.

You can check out the photo below:

Triple H opened up on some women's matches being left off the WWE SummerSlam card

Following the show, WWE held a press conference in which Triple H revealed his thoughts behind the matches that were left off the SummerSlam card. He said it was not because the wrestlers in question were women, as he believes gender doesn't matter.

"My take on that is the same as it's always been. I don't see the difference. I look at the women in WWE just like I look at the men in WWE. They're talent, and it is irrelevant to me if they're female talent, male talent, doesn't matter to me. I put the same amount of thought, the same amount of process, and are just looking for things that are delivering in the moment," said Triple H.

Fans believe Asuka won't back down without getting another shot at the Women's title, just like Bianca Belair, who will be looking to take revenge against Iyo Sky. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the women's division.

What do you think Asuka will do after losing the title at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.