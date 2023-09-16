Former champion predicts that The Miz will beat popular star tonight on SmackDown

A former champion has predicted that The Miz will beat his opponent tonight on SmackDown.

The Miz and LA Knight have been in a rivalry for the past few weeks. The two men even had a match at WWE Payback with John Cena as the special guest referee. Knight emerged victorious in that match. However, The A-Lister was not satisfied with the results, especially John Cena's involvement. It was clear their rivalry was far from over. He even demanded that the results be overturned because of what transpired during the match.

LA Knight then offered The Miz a rematch, which is set to take place on WWE SmackDown. This is one of the most anticipated matches of the night, which has gotten a lot of superstars talking, especially a former champion who is now on NXT.

Baron Corbin took to social media with a gif indicating who he was rooting for in this match between WWE's top stars.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the most must-see WWE Superstar in history will be able to avenge his loss against LA Knight.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here