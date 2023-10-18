Former champion provides update after three-month WWE absence

A WWE Superstar recently provided an update amid a hiatus.

Apollo Crews has been absent from TV for some time now. The former Intercontinental Champion was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft earlier this year. It came after he was sent to NXT in 2022. Since moving back to the main roster, the former United States Champion hasn't had much to do.

0Crews is still under contract with WWE, but his last in-ring appearance on a main show was back in the battle royal at SummerSlam. Other than that, he is often seen working on Main Event.

Apollo Crews took to his Instagram account to post an update for the WWE Universe. He posted a video from his workout session and seems to be in great physical condition.

"💪🏿💥Overcoming obstacles one rep at a time. 110 lbs dumbbell shoulder press! Hard work pays off, and the gains keep coming! 💎#FitnessJourney #StrengthTraining #PushingLimits," he wrote.

You can watch the video below:

Fans believe that WWE has not exploited Apollo Crews' potential to the maximum. He has had a miserable booking on the main roster thus far. It will be interesting to see when the Stamford-based company brings him back to TV. For a man of his caliber, a successful run on the main roster is long due.

Apollo Crews revealed how former WWE Superstar Edge helped him

Adam 'Edge' Copeland is known for assisting other superstars. Apollo Crews recalled when The Rated R Superstar helped him with his promo skills while recovering from injury.

Speaking on the Out of Character Podcast, Apollo revealed how he used to send promos to the Hall of Famer, and he would critique the former's performance and help him improve.

"So we'd be on FaceTime like once a week, and he [Edge] was literally critiquing and giving me advice. I'd send him like, promo after promo. I mean, like up to like eight to 10 promos a day and he'd watch each and every one of them and be like, 'Okay, I like what you did in the first one. Why don't you do what you did in the third one here, this part, you should try that in this first one right here, but don't do this.’ He was literally breaking and watching each one and breaking them down and breaking them down," said Apollo Crews.

What are your thoughts on Apollo Crews and his run on the main roster?