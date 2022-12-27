Former champion reacts to the anniversary of kiss with Trish Stratus on WWE RAW

It's been more than 15 years since Trish Stratus officially retired from WWE, but her feud with Mickie James still remains her most memorable to date.

Mickie James and Stratus were locked in a feud for almost a year before the two women collided at WrestleMania 22 in what was considered one of the greatest women's matches of that generation.

As part of their storyline, there was a moment at Christmas when Mickie James found Trish underneath the mistletoe and the two women shared an uncomfortable kiss. James was reminded of the anniversary of her kiss on Twitter, and had an interesting reaction.

It's now been 17 years since this iconic moment and a turning point in their deeply personal storyline, which was so memorable that WWE added it to the intro for Monday Night RAW not long afterward.

Mickie James could return to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble

Mickie James made history earlier this year when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as IMPACT Knockouts Champion. This was the first time that the Forbidden Door had been opened for WWE in quite a while, and she was one of a number of champions who took part in the match.

Mickie has remained part of the business over the past 12 months and there are now rumors that the former champion could make her return as part of this year's match as well.

Several other women have made it clear that they are open to being part of the match as well, whilst Kairi Sane appears to be the former star with the most speculation surrounding her at the moment.

Do you think Mickie James or Trish Stratus will be part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match? Have your say in the comments section below...

