Former champion reacts to Becky Lynch qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has reacted to Becky Lynch becoming the second woman to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The LWO member defeated Lacey Evans on the blue brand last week to become the first female star to advance to the ladder match. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man defeated Sonya Deville to become the second woman to do so. Despite Chelsea Green's interference, Lynch was still able to get the job done.

When a fan posted on Twitter that Becky Lynch joins Zelina Vega in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the latter responded with a two-word tweet.

"Ok.. 🤔 hmm.."

Becky Lynch wants to win the Money in the Bank before she retires

Big Time Becks has accomplished a lot in her career, as she's held multiple titles, headlined numerous events (including WrestleMania) and even won the Royal Rumble match once. She's also shared the ring with many renowned stars, including Lita, Trish Stratus, and Ronda Rousey, among others.

During a recent appearance on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Becky Lynch stated that winning the Money in the Bank contract is one of the things on her bucket list that she wants to tick off.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done. I want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for a year! She's been dodging me," said Lynch.

On RAW this week, Zoey Stark defeated Natalya to become the third woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It'll be interesting to see who the remaining participants will be.

