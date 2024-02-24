Former champion reacts to fans chanting her name while Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre clash during Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley locked horns during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While the men delivered a great match, fans were busy chanting for a 24-year-old female star.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match started with LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. The two WWE Superstars brought the fight to each other before other wrestlers became a part of the match. Bobby Lashley was the fourth to enter the match, but unfortunately, he was the first to get eliminated. His elimination came at the hands of the Scottish Psychopath.

During the match, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley were engaged in an intense battle. However, instead of cheering on the duo, the Australian crowd was busy chanting Tiffany Stratton's name. A fan uploaded a clip of the short moment on X, and Stratton stumbled upon the post. She wrote:

Tiffany Stratton came up short during her Elimination Chamber Match, as The Man went on to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. Lynch will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at the showpiece event this April.

In the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, McIntyre punched his ticket to The Show of Shows to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

