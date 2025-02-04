Former champion reacts after Kevin Owens commits another horrible betrayal on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens assaulted his best friend, Sami Zayn, on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross took to social media to react to the matter.

At Royal Rumble last Saturday night, The Prizefighter collided with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder match. The American Nightmare won the bout and retained the title. On the red brand this week, Sami Zayn took on CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in the main event.

After The Voice of the Voiceless won the match, Kevin Owens came out and attacked Sami Zayn. He wasn't happy that the latter stood and watched Cody Rhodes retrieve the WWE Title at the Rumble instead of stopping him. He nailed Sami with a package piledriver in the ring before the show went off the air.

Karrion Kross then took to X/Twitter to comment on the incident. He said he was happy that KO was okay after what happened at the Royal Rumble.

"I’m really happy Kevin Owens is ok," wrote Kross.

Sami will probably be out of action for some time to sell the attack. When he returns, he'll undoubtedly want revenge on the former Universal Champion.

