Former Champion reacts to released WWE Superstar's pitch to become his stalker

WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Robert Roode recently reacted to Matt Cardona's (aka Zack Ryder) pitch to become his stalker.

Cardona, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, has had the run of his life on the independent circuit for the past two years. He has also appeared and wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling and NWA.

After a successful run in NXT, where he became the brand's Champion, debuted on the main roster in 2017. He has since won a few titles here and there but has mostly languished on the mid-card for five years.

Former Intercontinental Champion Cardona read out some of the old character pitches he sent to the creative team back in his time with WWE on the latest episode of The Majors Wrestling Figure Podcast along with Brian Myers. One pitch he made in 2018 was of a character who stalked Robert.

The stalker's behavior would ramp up. A week later, Zack would just congratulate Roode on a win, the next week, he could compliment his physique. This would end up with the two forming an unsuccessful tag team. The lack of wins will ultimately lead to Zack Ryder attacking Bobby Roode and starting a feud. Suffice it to say, this never made it to TV

Roode reacted to the pitch on Twitter with a 'straight-face' emoji.

Robert Roode is currently out recuperating with an injury build-up throughout his long career. He even recently went under a procedure for his neck.

Matt Cardona has been teasing a WWE return for some time now

Several formerly released WWE Superstars have been brought back to the company under Triple H's reign as the Head of Creative. Matt Cardona has now teased that he will be added to that list soon.

As stated above, Matt Cardona was released from the promotion in April 2020 due to Pandemic budget cuts. He has since revitalized his career on the Independent circuit, winning several titles along the way.

Cardona recently posted an iconic picture of all the promotion's Champions back when he won the United States title.

This iconic picture clicked after the TLC pay-per-view on December 16, 2011, was a snapshot into what the future had in store for the company with so many young Champions. CM Punk was the WWE Champion. Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship that night.

Young wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Zack Ryder herd the Intercontinental Championship and United Syles titles, respectively. Beth Phoenix was the Divas Champion, and the team of Kofi Kingston and Evan Bourne were the Tag Champions.

Looking back at this image, it becomes a little ironic, considering that only two people in the picture now work for WWE as active wrestlers.

