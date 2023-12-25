Former champion reacts to WWE's recent post; shows off incredible abs

WWE recently shared the best pictures of the week from several top names across RAW and SmackDown. One of them was Zelina Vega, who showed off her incredible abs in a jaw-dropping picture that she shared from WWE's Instagram story.

Vega was heavily involved in Santos Escobar's heel turn and subsequent exit from the LWO, earning high praises for her performance throughout the saga. She never shied away from showing Escobar his place, especially after his brutal attack on Rey Mysterio left the latter with a severe injury.

Zelina has since turned her attention towards the women's division and was one of the superstars Bianca Bleair approached to join her WarGames team. However, Vega was denied that opportunity as Damage CTRL attacked her backstage.

She teamed up with Michin, who was also subjected to the same fate by Damage CTRL, to take on the Kabuki Warriors. On the following episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega joined forces with Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair for an eight-woman tag team match against Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane.

The match ended with Michin pinning WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky. Zelina Vega took to Instagram after the show to share a picture of herself. The stunning image saw the former champion show off her jacked physique, leaving all viewers impressed.

Below is the image Zelina Vega shared on social media:

Zelina Vega shows off incredible physique in new photo

Zelina Vega suffered through sickness while working on WWE SmackDown

WWE pre-recorded the December 22nd edition of SmackDown right after the December 15th episode. Zelina Vega was booked for a match on both shows, the first being a tag team match against the Kabuki Warriors. The second was the eight-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.

As per the latest backstage reports, Vega was sick while working both episodes of SmackDown. However, she fought through the illness to compete in both the matches scheduled for the blue brand. Although she suffered a loss in the tag team match, her team walked out with a win on SmackDown's holiday special edition.

