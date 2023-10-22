"I'm proving to the office" - WWE SmackDown star thinks it's time to win first-ever singles title

Zelina Vega recently expressed her desire to win her first singles championship in WWE.

After spending several years on the independent circuit and in TNA, Zelina Vega signed with the Stamford-based company in 2017. Her first run lasted nearly three years before getting released from her contract in 2020. However, she returned a year later to win the Queen's Crown tournament and the Women's Tag Team Titles. She is currently a member of LWO on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Vega discussed the possibility of winning the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match, disclosing that she believes it is time to capture her first singles gold. The 32-year-old pointed out that she is trying to prove that to herself and the office.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a baby face because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," she said.

The LWO member added:

"So by that moment that I had Backlash, then, my God, putting my body on the line and 'Money In The Bank' and just doing what I felt I needed to do to now where we can go in the world, Rumble to WrestleMania. I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career."

Zelina Vega commented on Carlito's return to WWE

Earlier this month, Carlito returned to join forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to defeat The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley at WWE Fastlane.

In her interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega commented on the former Intercontinental Champion's return. She disclosed she wants to do a "double spit an apple" with him.

"I want to do a double spit an apple thing. I think that'd be fun. But I also know that I'd trip out and be like, Oh, the pressure. It's going to be a little blip. I don't even know if I'm going to be able to do it right. But no, I think it's cool because I feel like it's been so long that it's going to give us a nice, refreshing feeling to give something the crowd to feel refreshed about. It's always cool when you add somebody to the mix, but somebody as amazing and talented as Carlito, it's just so fun because now you never know where we're going to take it."

