"I think that'd be fun" - WWE SmackDown star wants to create iconic moment with Carlito

A WWE SmackDown star has revealed that they want to create an iconic moment with Carlito.

The veteran star made his shocking return to the company at Fastlane on October 7. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were in control of LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar at the premium live event when Carlito made his return. The 44-year-old planted Montez Ford with a Backstabber to help the Latino World Order pick up the victory at Fastlane. He is now a full-time member of the roster and will be featured on SmackDown moving forward.

In an interview with Screen Rant, LWO's Zelina Vega revealed that she wants to do a double apple spit with Carlito. Vega added that it is great to have the veteran back in the company but has no idea what will happen next.

"I want to do a double spit an apple thing. I think that’d be fun. But I also know that I’d trip out and be like, Oh, the pressure. It’s going to be a little blip. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to do it right. But no, I think it’s cool because I feel like it’s been so long that it’s going to give us a nice, refreshing feeling to give something the crowd to feel refreshed about. It’s always cool when you add somebody to the mix, but somebody as amazing and talented as Carlito, it’s just so fun because now you never know where we’re going to take it. I have no idea what will happen on Friday, for instance," she said. [H/T: Screen Rant]

WWE legend gives honest take on Carlito

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest opinion of Carlito.

The former United States Champion got a great reaction during his return at Fastlane as he helped LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion was a mid-card star following last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

"You said he felt 'mid-card'? You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card. That's exactly why he felt like that because they didn't really; they just showed him a little issue with him and the Profits, and that's it." [27:30 – 27:52]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Latino World Order has become one of the stronger factions on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the faction in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

