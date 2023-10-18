WWE

WATCH: What's next for Carlito after epic WWE return

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2023 10:42 IST
What
Carlito made his return to WWE at Fastlane 2023.

Carlito made his WWE return at Fastlane during the 6-Man tag team match to help the Latino World Order secure the win over Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. It was a significant moment in WWE, and it is likely that the creative team will build storylines around him. He has already aligned himself with the LWO. Given Carlito's experience and charisma, he could be in contention for mid-card championships like the United States Championship. Winning a title could add more depth to his character and help elevate the prestige of the championship.

Earlier this year, Carlito appeared on Backlash to help Bad Bunny win his match against Damian Priest. Reports came out soon that he signed a new contract with WWE, and since then, fans have been speculating on his return.

Edited by Pratyush Rai
